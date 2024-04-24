HSBC Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $145.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by HSBC from $157.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.94% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

BIDU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 1,562,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Baidu by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after buying an additional 556,891 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Baidu by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,187,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

