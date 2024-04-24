FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Buys C$30,000.00 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

FPX Nickel Corp has a twelve month low of C$56.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

