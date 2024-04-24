Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Up 15.2%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 594,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 700% from the average daily volume of 74,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Eastern Platinum Trading Up 12.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.