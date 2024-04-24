ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.65-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.
ICON Public Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.44. The company had a trading volume of 956,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.01. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
