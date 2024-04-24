ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.65-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48-$8.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

ICON Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.44. The company had a trading volume of 956,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.01. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.