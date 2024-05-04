Critical Comparison: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perficient and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 3 3 0 2.50 The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perficient presently has a consensus price target of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.45%. The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 678.07%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Perficient.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Perficient has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.0% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 10.91% 23.39% 11.14% The Glimpse Group -215.51% -146.76% -90.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perficient and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $906.54 million 1.86 $98.93 million $2.76 17.43 The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.42 -$28.56 million ($1.80) -0.63

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perficient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perficient beats The Glimpse Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios. The company also provides platform and technology solutions in blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer experience and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions comprise product development services and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. The company serves healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, communications, energy and utilities, and media and technology markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

