Private Management Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,499,684,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,580,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $303.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

