Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.0 %

Ventas stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -395.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

