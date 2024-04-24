Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $418.33 and last traded at $414.79. 17,467,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 45,628,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.65.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.20 and its 200 day moving average is $409.44.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

