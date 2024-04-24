Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $418.33 and last traded at $414.79. 17,467,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 45,628,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.65.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.20 and its 200 day moving average is $409.44.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
