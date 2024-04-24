Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 361.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

