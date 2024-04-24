Investors Buy Large Volume of Community Health Systems Call Options (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 447% compared to the typical volume of 2,170 call options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.
Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 552,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.53.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
