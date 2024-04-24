iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.90

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 618949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after buying an additional 803,201 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,494,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

