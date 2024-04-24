Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.95

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 103510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 470,859 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

