Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 12,483 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,359,000 after buying an additional 751,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,935,000 after buying an additional 150,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

