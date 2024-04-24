Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Earnings Results

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $407.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

