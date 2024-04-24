Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 737.4% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 67,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,465,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

