iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.99

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 2143287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.