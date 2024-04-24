iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.96

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 3122185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after buying an additional 99,684 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,403,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,855,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.