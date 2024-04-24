iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.45

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 277384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,639 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,307,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,820,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 217,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

