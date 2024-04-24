Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.86

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 63076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

