Karl Siegling Buys 36,907 Shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($43,050.23).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
