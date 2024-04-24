KLA (KLAC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter. KLA has set its Q3 guidance at $4.66-5.86 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $648.21 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $684.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.58.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

