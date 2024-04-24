Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $7.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.