Liberty Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

