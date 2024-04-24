Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

ARE stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

