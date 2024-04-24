StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MediciNova stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.75.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Featured Articles
