Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LW. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

