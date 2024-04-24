Susquehanna Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $154.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

COP stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

