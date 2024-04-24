Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires 1,103 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 884.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 21,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

INTC opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

