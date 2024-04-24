Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $289,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,148.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $337,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,123.9% in the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 61,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

