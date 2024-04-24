Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

