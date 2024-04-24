Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $318,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $289.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

