Demars Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 384,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 151,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

