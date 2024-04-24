iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.