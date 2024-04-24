Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,457 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 79,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 217.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.