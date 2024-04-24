SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 76,253 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,253 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

