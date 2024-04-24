Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 75 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $407.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day moving average of $415.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.