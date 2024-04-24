Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,188.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,147.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $708.00 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

