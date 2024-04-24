Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.30 and its 200 day moving average is $263.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

