Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $384.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.