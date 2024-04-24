Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,152 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

