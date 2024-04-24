SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

