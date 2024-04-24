Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,453 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

