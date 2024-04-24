Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,453 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDEFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.