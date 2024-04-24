FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

