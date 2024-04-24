Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,083 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

