Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,482 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 99,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 192,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.