NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in NVR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,835.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,727.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6,955.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

