Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on PEB
Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.