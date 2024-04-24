Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.