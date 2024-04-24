Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.
Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NWBI opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
