National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

FSM opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

