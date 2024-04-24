Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,753,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.05. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

